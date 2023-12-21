JOIN US
Homeindiawest bengal

I-T department recovers Rs 70L in cash from TMC MLA's house in 19-hour search

The search, which started at the legislator's residence at Samserganj in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Wednesday morning, got over late in the night after around 19 hours.
Last Updated 21 December 2023, 08:54 IST

Kolkata: The Income Tax department has recovered around Rs 70 lakh in cash from the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Bayron Biswas during a search there in connection with alleged evasion of taxes, a senior official said on Thursday.

The search, which started at the legislator's residence at Samserganj in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Wednesday morning, got over late in the night after around 19 hours, he added.

"We have recovered cash amounting to Rs 70 lakh during the raid in Bayron Biswas' residence. There was no clarity on why such a huge amount of money was kept there," the official said.

The MLA declined to comment on this matter when PTI contacted him.

Biswas won in by-elections from the Sagardighi constituency on a Congress ticket but later joined the Trinamool Congress.

(Published 21 December 2023, 08:54 IST)
