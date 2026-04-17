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I-T searches at TMC MLA Debasish Kumar's properties in Kolkata ahead of West Bengal polls

Kumar had recently been summoned multiple times by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a land fraud case.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 05:27 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 05:27 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCIT raid

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