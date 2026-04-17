<p>Kolkata: The Income Tax Department on Friday conducted searches at two premises linked to TMC MLA Debasish Kumar, who is seeking a re-election from the Rashbehari seat in south Kolkata, officials said.</p>.<p>Simultaneous searches began at his house on Manoharpukur Road and his election office around 6 am, they said.</p>.<p>The reason behind the searches was not immediately known.</p>.<p>Kumar had recently been summoned multiple times by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a land fraud case. He was called for questioning at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake on April 1, 3 and 9, and had appeared before the agency.</p>.<p>The ED aimed to determine whether Kumar had any financial transactions with businessman Amit Gangopadhyay, whose property was recently searched by the central agency, officials said.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | The last appeal and a sense of statelessness.<p>Polling in the Rashbehari constituency will be held in the second phase of the assembly elections on April 29, with counting scheduled on May 4.</p>.<p>The BJP has fielded columnist Swapan Dasgupta as its candidate in the seat.</p>.<p>The searches triggered tension outside Kumar's residence, with TMC workers raising slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre.</p>.<p>Central forces personnel were deployed to handle the situation, officials said.</p>