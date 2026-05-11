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I was made a 'scapegoat' for fiasco at Messi event in Salt Lake stadium: Event organiser Satadru Dutta

He claimed former West Bengal Sports minister Aroop Biswas interfered in the event operations and exerted pressure on organisers for additional access pass.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 15:46 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 15:46 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkataMessi

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