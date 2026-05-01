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If SIR affects West Bengal poll results, it would set a dangerous precedent: J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Abdullah said vote theft is happening through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and not EVMs.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 09:46 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 09:46 IST
India NewsWest BengalOmar AbdullahWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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