Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

If you don't trust ECI, contest in Pakistan or Bangladesh instead: BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar's jibe at TMC

As part of its ongoing protest, TMC MP Saugata Roy said the party plans to move an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 09:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 09:27 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCSukanta Majumdarspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us