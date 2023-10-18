IIT-Kharagpur student found hanging in hostel room

A fourth-year student at IIT-Kharagpur was found hanging in his hostel room late on Tuesday evening, an official release shared by the institute stated.
“With a sense of utter shock, the Students, Staff and Faculty members of IIT Kharagpur deeply mourn the sudden demise of Mr. K Kiran Chandra, a 4th year Dual Degree student in the Department of Electrical Engineering. He was a boarder of the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hall of Residence and chose the path of self-harm on the night of 17th October, 2023,” an official release said.
Chandra till 7.30 pm was in the company of two of his roommates in the hostel room. “Later, the other two students left for academic activities. Subsequently, around 8.30 pm, fellow boarders of the LBS Hall found his room locked from inside. The door was forced open and he was found hanging,” the release added.
Chandra was taken to BC Roy Technology Hospital immediately by the security and other students, but he was declared dead around 11.30 pm.
“A police investigation is under way. The institute has informed the family who have arrived on the campus on the morning of 18th October 2023,” the release added.