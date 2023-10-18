IIT-Kharagpur student found hanging in hostel room

Chandra till 7.30 pm was in the company of two of his roommates in the hostel room. “Later, the other two students left for academic activities. Subsequently, around 8.30 pm, fellow boarders of the LBS Hall found his room locked from inside. The door was forced open and he was found hanging,” the release added.

Chandra was taken to BC Roy Technology Hospital immediately by the security and other students, but he was declared dead around 11.30 pm.

“A police investigation is under way. The institute has informed the family who have arrived on the campus on the morning of 18th October 2023,” the release added.