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In BJP-EC's 'chor bazaar', bigger the theft, bigger the reward: Rahul Gandhi's dig at WB govt appointments

The Congress has said that the appointments reflected the 'brazen collusion and connivance' between the BJP and the Election Commission.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 07:14 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 07:14 IST
India NewsBJPCongressWest BengalIndian PoliticsElection Commission

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