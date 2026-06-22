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In first budget, Bengal's BJP govt announces DA hike for its employees, 1 lakh recruitments

The Finance Minister said the budget had been framed with the objective of building a 'modern, progressive and developed Bengal' in line with the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 09:27 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 09:27 IST
India NewsBJPWest Bengalfinancial assistance

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