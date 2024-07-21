In-house preliminary inquiry dismisses molestation charges against Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh described the preliminary inquiry report as "a piece of trash."

He accused the Governor of giving himself a clean chit by forming a probe panel with a judge of his own choice. "If he is innocent, why is he evading interrogation by the Kolkata Police?" Ghosh asked.

"If he is sure he had not committed any wrongdoing, why is he seeking immunity under Article 361 of the Indian Constitution as Governor? Let him face questioning by investigators." Throwing his hat in the ring on late Saturday evening, TMC MP and lawyer Kalyan Banerjee, called the report an "interference with judicial proceeding".