In the shadow of death: Kolkata doctor's rape-murder puts focus on RG Kar hospital's dark history

On August 9, a 31-year-old post-graduate student was found raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital, igniting nationwide protests in the days to come.

The incident has also put a spotlight on the unnatural deaths the state government-run institute has seen in its 138-year history.

In 2023, an intern there died of 'drug overdose'. A case of unnatural death was registered with the police pointing to antidepressant drug being the cause of death, The Times of India had reported. Cops at the time found no suicide note but ruled out any foul play in the matter.

In 2020, a 25-year-old junior doctor allegedly killed herself by jumping off the emergency building. As per the police, she'd jumped from the 6th floor. The Indian Express citing sources had said that the doctor was suffering from depression.

"...the body...was found on the ground outside the same emergency building where the body of the August 9 victim was found at the third-floor seminar hall of the chest department," Hindustan Times reported a doctor from the hospital say.

The doctor added that no suicide note was found on the victim but 'it was said' that she jumped, driven by depression.