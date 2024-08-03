Incessant rain lashes Kolkata, other parts of Gangetic West Bengal

Accusing the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) of discharging water to engineer a 'man-made flood', state's ruling TMC leader Kunal Ghosh posted on X handle in Bengali, "When water level rises in Jharkhand, DVC aggravates the situation in Bengal by releasing water. But never releases water in summer when the state needs the most for irrigation and farming activities." Voicing apprehension that water level might rise during high tides on next Monday, Ghosh said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is keeping close tab on the situation.