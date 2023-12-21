'I.N.D.I.A bloc has 26 faces in race for PM post,' claims BJP's Adhikari, invokes 'Nehru-Jinnah era'

“The people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan finished the alliance. This is a half-hearted alliance that doesn't even have a common minimum programme. We have Narendra Modi,” Adhikari said.

He claimed that in post-Independence India, there were two contenders for the PM's post, Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah, "which led to the division of the country into two parts".

“Now, there are 26 to 28 people in the race. We are progeny of Bharat. We aren’t ready to have the country divided into 26 parts. There will be one country,” Adhikari asserted.

The BJP leader asserted that the country witnessed the “storm” of PM Modi in the state elections. “In the next Lok Sabha elections, people will see Modiji’s tsunami,” he claimed, adding, "Under no circumstance are people willing to accept that India’s situation becomes similar to that of Ukraine or like the situation in Israel-Palestine-Gaza".

Meanwhile, Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with another BJP MP from the state. Majumdar stated on X that the discussion was “about Sonar Bangla.” A BJP source added that a “tentative” visit of Shah to Bengal is likely in the near future, though there’s no official confirmation.