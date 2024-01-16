JOIN US
india west bengal

Indian Coast Guard's motorcycle rally in Kolkata to sensitise coastline residents about security

The team-members will also sensitise coastal population, and fishing community, talking about security along the coastline, and the opportunities in Indian Coast Guard.
Last Updated 16 January 2024, 02:03 IST

Follow Us

The Indian Coast Guard Region (North East), on Monday, launched “Motorcycle Rally-2024” in Kolkata.

The rally commemorates 48th year of inception, and covers Kolkata-Haldia, and back route. The team has 40 members, riding bikes on the stretch. “The 40-member strong team includes Officers and Men of Indian Coast Guard Region (North East), who will utilise this occasion to foster a spirit of collaboration among all stakeholders of coastal security,” an official note stated.

The team-members will also sensitise coastal population, and fishing community, talking about security along the coastline, and the opportunities in Indian Coast Guard.

“The team will traverse through various terrain of (the) coastline of the state and will also conduct Medical camps apart from interaction with fishermen, villagers, and Veterans,” the note added.

