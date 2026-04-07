<p>Kolkata: An unmanned third-party vehicle on the apron hit a parked IndiGo aircraft at Kolkata airport on Tuesday, prompting the airline to ground the plane for inspection, the carrier said.</p>.<p>“A third-party unmanned vehicle on the apron moved and came in contact with a parked IndiGo aircraft at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata on April 7, 2026. The relevant authorities have been informed,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.</p>.<p>The aircraft has been grounded and is undergoing thorough inspections and necessary maintenance before being cleared for operations, the spokesperson added.</p>.From Rs 275 to Rs 10,000: IndiGo hikes fuel charges for domestic and international flights.<p>The plane was scheduled to operate flight 6E 6663 from Kolkata to Guwahati, but the airline arranged an alternate aircraft to operate the service.</p>.<p>No injuries were reported. </p>