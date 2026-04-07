Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

IndiGo aircraft hit by unmanned vehicle at Kolkata airport

No injuries were reported.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 19:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 April 2026, 19:43 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkataIndiGo Airlines

Follow us on :

Follow Us