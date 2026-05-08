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Infiltration, cattle smuggling will become impossible in Bengal under BJP govt: Amit Shah

Shah thanked the people of Bengal for backing the BJP despite what he alleged was an atmosphere of fear and political violence prevailing in the state for decades.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 14:03 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 14:03 IST
India NewsAmit ShahWest BengalIndia Politics

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