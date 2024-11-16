International drug trafficker caught in Kolkata

<p>The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested an international drug trafficker -- Gautam Mondal -- from Kolkata. </p>.<p>Mondal was wanted in a seizure of 14,998 bottles of CBCS (brand name Phensedyl), the agency said. </p><p>He has also been known to smuggle gold worth crores, as per the narcotics agency, and efforts are being made to dismantle his syndicate. </p><p>This comes a day after a huge drug bust in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/700-kg-drugs-seized-8-iranians-caught-in-anti-narcotics-operation-along-gujarat-coast-3277954">Gujarat</a> where 8 Iranians were detained and around 700 kgs of meth was seized. In another case, 80 kgs of cocaine was seized in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ncb-seizes-over-80-kg-of-cocaine-hunt-against-drug-rackets-to-continue-ruthlessly-says-amit-shah-3278562">Delhi</a> — after which Amit Shah vowed that the fight against drugs would continue. </p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>