Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

International drug trafficker caught in Kolkata

The narcotics bureau arrested the man wanted in a seizure of 14,998 bottles of CBCS (brand name Phensedyl).
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 02:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
NCB statement

NCB statement

Credit: X/@ANI

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2024, 02:56 IST
India NewsWest Bengal

Follow us on :

Follow Us