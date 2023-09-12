Investigation agencies being used for political gains: Trinamool

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday slammed the use of central investigative agencies for “political gains”.

The charge comes in the backdrop of the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee having been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday.

In a different development, party MP Nusrat Jahan appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata, in a case related to alleged duping of flat-seekers.