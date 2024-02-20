IPS officer accuses Bengal BJP MLAs of calling him 'Khalistani' after police stop them in Sandeshkhali

A Sikh police officer was seen erupting in anger after someone allegedly called him a “Khalistani” as he prevented Opposition BJP MLAs from travelling to the restive area of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday.
In the video that is circulating on social media, BJP leaders are seen having a heated argument with the Indian Police Officer (IPS), Jaspreet Singh, accusing him of violating high court orders while someone allegedly called the IPS officer 'Khalistani'.
“You are calling me a Khalistani. I will take action on this. Just because I am wearing turban you are calling me Khalistani. Is this your courage? If any policeman wears a turban and does his duty, he becomes Khalistani? Is this your level?” Singh was heard telling a group of BJP MLAs.
“I am not saying anything about your religion. Even you cannot say anything about mine. Did anyone say anything about your religion? Then why are you doing it?” Singh said.
BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, accompanying Adhikari, claimed that the police officer wasn't fulfilling his duties and dismissed the allegation that BJP supporters called him a 'Khalistani'.
"No one has abused him or used the word Khalistani. He is trying to make an issue. The police officer was not performing his duty as per the Constitution," Paul said.
Sharing the clip of the video on social media, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that BJP's divisive politics has crossed all constitutional limits.
"Today, the BJP's divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries. As per @BJP4India every person wearing a TURBAN is a KHALISTANI. I VEHEMENTLY CONDEMN this audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of our SIKH BROTHERS & SISTERS, revered for their SACRIFICES and UNWAVERING DETERMINATION to our nation," she posted on X.
"We stand firm in protecting Bengal's social harmony and will take stern lawful measures to prevent any attempts to disrupt it," she said.
Meanwhile, members of the Sikh community planned to gherao the BJP's state headquarters on Muralidhar Lane in Kolkata in protest against the 'Khalistani' jibe, TMC sources said. They are also planning another protest in Asansol, they said.
Earlier in the day, police had stopped Adhikari from visiting Sandeshkhali, citing that the imposition of prohibitory orders and the state government moving the division bench against a single bench order on Monday allowing the leader of the opposition in the assembly to visit the trouble-torn area.
(With inputs from PTI)