IPS officer accuses Bengal BJP MLAs of calling him 'Khalistani' after police stop them in Sandeshkhali

A Sikh police officer was seen erupting in anger after someone allegedly called him a “Khalistani” as he prevented Opposition BJP MLAs from travelling to the restive area of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday.

In the video that is circulating on social media, BJP leaders are seen having a heated argument with the Indian Police Officer (IPS), Jaspreet Singh, accusing him of violating high court orders while someone allegedly called the IPS officer 'Khalistani'.

“You are calling me a Khalistani. I will take action on this. Just because I am wearing turban you are calling me Khalistani. Is this your courage? If any policeman wears a turban and does his duty, he becomes Khalistani? Is this your level?” Singh was heard telling a group of BJP MLAs.