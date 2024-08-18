Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Iron grip has clearly rusted and rusted terribly: BJP chief Nadda slams Bengal govt

Nadda said in a post on X, 'The chief minister has failed the people of the state, presiding over an administration which has looted with impunity. The iron grip has clearly rusted and rusted terribly.'
PTI
Last Updated : 18 August 2024, 14:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday slammed the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal as "anti-women, anti-youth and anti-democracy" as protests continued over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

He said in a post on X, "The chief minister has failed the people of the state, presiding over an administration which has looted with impunity. The iron grip has clearly rusted and rusted terribly."

Students of different medical colleges took out a procession in Kolkata on Sunday, demanding justice for the trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 August 2024, 14:43 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCJ P NaddaCrime Against WomenMamata Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT