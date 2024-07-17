'Islamisation of Bengal a reality': Malviya says 99% Muslim presiding officers in Raiganj bypoll led to BJP loss

BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Tuesday flagged a post by Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari wherein the latter claimed that many were allowed to cast their votes in the recently concluded Raiganj assembly bypolls based on 'handwritten voter slips' and not legitimate voter ID cards.

Malviya, however, chose to highlight the issue that "99 per cent of booth presiding officers" in the Raiganj bypolls were Muslims, and claimed that is the reason why Trinamool won the seat.

He said in a post on X, "Mamata Banerjee model of ‘winning’ elections. It can’t be a coincidence that 99% of the booth presiding officers in Raiganj by-poll, a seat which is BJP bastion, were Muslims. Result: TMC won! Islamisation of West Bengal is a reality."