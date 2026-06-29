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'It is for goondas': Bill proposing preventive detention of anti-socials for up to 12 months sans trial tabled in Bengal Assembly

The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-social Activities Bill, 2026, is aimed at preventing riots and other forms of violence, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said in the House.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 13:02 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 13:02 IST
India NewsWest BengalSuvendu Adhikari

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