'It is for goondas': Bill proposing preventive detention of anti-socials for up to 12 months sans trial tabled in Bengal Assembly

<p>A Bill with stringent provision of preventive detention to curb "anti-social activities" was tabled in the West Bengal Assembly on Monday. The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-social Activities Bill, 2026 seeks preventive detention of accused for up to 12 months without trial.</p><p>While tabling the Bill, CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suvendu-adhikari">Suvendu Adhikari </a>said that the purpose of this Bill was to prevent riots and other forms of violence.</p>.West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari slams AJUP MLA over 'provocative' remarks; says BJP govt will establish rule of law.<p>Defending the Bill, Adhikari said that there are no existing laws to recover the cost for property destruction from those involved in violence, and hence, this Bill was brought.</p><p>The bill is targeted at goondas and won't be misused in any manner, including for political purposes, the CM assured the House.</p><p>Meanwhile, Adhikari also announced that a draft UCC bill will be placed before the state cabinet on July 2.</p><p>Adhikari said that former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai will head a committee that will formulate the UCC bill.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>