india west bengal

Shame that we don't know what happened to Netaji till date, says Mamata

On Netajis' 127th birth anniversary, the West Bengal CM hit out at the BJP-ruled central government for not keeping their promise of investigating his disappearance.
Last Updated 23 January 2024, 09:36 IST

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said it is a shame for the nation that even after so many years of the disappearance of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, people do not know what happened to the leader nor do they have the date of his death.

She also hit out at the BJP-ruled central government for not keeping their promise of investigating Netaji's disappearance.

In an apparent reference to the Centre declaring a half-day holiday in central government offices for Ram temple's consecration ceremony on Monday, Banerjee said these days holidays are declared for political advertisements, but nothing is announced for those who gave up their lives fighting for the country's freedom.

"It's India's bad luck that even after so many years we don't have Netaji's death date. We don't know what happened to him. It's a shame," Banerjee said after garlanding a statue of Bose here.

The country is celebrating Netaji's 127th birth anniversary on Tuesday.

"BJP promised to investigate Netaji's disappearance before coming to power but forgot after that. For 20 years, I tried to make Netaji's birth anniversary a national holiday but failed; please forgive me," she said.

(Published 23 January 2024, 09:36 IST)
India News BJP West Bengal Indian Politics Mamata Banerjee Trinamool Congres

