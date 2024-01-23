Shame that we don't know what happened to Netaji till date, says Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said it is a shame for the nation that even after so many years of the disappearance of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, people do not know what happened to the leader nor do they have the date of his death.

She also hit out at the BJP-ruled central government for not keeping their promise of investigating Netaji's disappearance.

In an apparent reference to the Centre declaring a half-day holiday in central government offices for Ram temple's consecration ceremony on Monday, Banerjee said these days holidays are declared for political advertisements, but nothing is announced for those who gave up their lives fighting for the country's freedom.