Jalpaiguri storm: Hapless, homeless residents await relief, rehabilitation

"Where will we go, baba? Our shelter is gone," Anjali said. Her father Pankaj had no answers.

Several people with whom PTI spoke to were clueless about when life will get back to normal.

"The storm which came from nowhere has destroyed our homes. We don't know how and when we can rebuild it," said Kajol Dutta, a resident of Mainaguri, around 40 km from Jalpaiguri.

Efforts are underway by rescue personnel to clear the debris and provide assistance to those affected.

Nearly 200 people were injured and several houses were damaged, trees uprooted and electric poles came crashing down as strong winds accompanied by hail struck most parts of the district headquarters town and many areas of neighbouring Mainaguri.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who rushed to the district late on Sunday night, assured people of all help from the administration.

"So far, we have reports of the death of five people. The number of injured is quite high. I met the injured and the family members of those who died in the storm. The state administration will do everything to help the affected families," she said.

Asked about providing compensation, Banerjee said, "As the model code of conduct is in place, I can't say anything about it. You have to talk to the district administration."

Banerjee, accompanied by TMC party leaders, went to Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital and on her way spoke to those in the relief camps in other parts of the district.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said relief work should not be politicised, underlining the importance of prioritising assistance to those in need.

Among the most affected areas in the district were Rajarhat, Barnish, Bakali, Jorpakdi, Madhabdanga and Saptibari, officials said, adding that several acres of agricultural land and crops suffered damage.

Governor C V Ananda Bose also reached Jalpaiguri on Monday.

"This is very unfortunate. There is loss of lives in the storm. All the agencies are working together. I will be visiting the area and speak to the people there. Everything will be done," Bose told reporters before boarding the flight.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the storm and said he had spoken with officials and asked them to ensure proper assistance to those affected by it.

Dhupguri MLA Nirmal Chandra Roy told PTI that several people have been admitted to hospital with injuries.

An emergency cell has also been opened at the Raj Bhavan to deal with the situation in Jalpaiguri, officials said.