Journalist bodies voice concern over arrest of TV journalist in West Bengal

New Delhi/Kolkata, Feb 20 (PTI) Journalist bodies on Tuesday voiced concern over the arrest of an on-duty television journalist by the West Bengal Police in trouble-torn Sandeshkhali.

In the national capital, the Press Association, the Editors Guild of India and the National Union of Journalists (India), in a statement, voiced concern over the journalist, Santu Pan, being whisked away by police personnel while he was reporting live on television.

Pan, a journalist with Repulic Bangla, was arrested from Sandeshkhali late on Monday evening.

"His arrest while on duty is worrisome," the Guild said in a statement.

Members of the National Union of Journalists (India) (NUJI) and Delhi Journalists Association (DJA) condemned the arrest and announced an agitation against it. The NUJI and the DJA have demanded the immediate release of the arrested journalist.

The two journalist bodies were scheduled to stage a march from Jantar Mantar to Banga Bhawan, the office of the West Bengal Resident Commissioner in the national capital.

The Press Association and the Guild said the authorities have all the right to investigate allegations levelled against the journalist but to take him away while he was reporting is indeed a cause of concern.