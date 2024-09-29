Junior docs in Bengal to resume 'cease work' after Supreme Court hearing of R G Kar case on Monday

Kolkata: Junior doctors of West Bengal on Saturday night said that they would decide on resuming total 'cease work' in medical colleges after observing the state government's submission on their safety and security at workplaces during the hearing of the R G Kar case in the Supreme Court on September 30.

Their decision was taken after three doctors and three nurses were assaulted following the death of a patient at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital near Kolkata on Friday night.

The medics alleged that the attacks at the state-run hospital have shown that the state government has "totally failed" to deliver promises to provide them security.

"The state government has totally failed in providing us safety and security and that is the reason the attack took place in Sagore Dutta Hospital. We are giving the state some time and want to hear their submission regarding our security during the Supreme Court hearing on Monday and then from 5 PM, we will start total 'cease work' at all hospitals across Bengal," one of the junior doctors said.

"It seems that our meetings with the chief minister and the chief secretary were not taken seriously. How can patients' family members threaten one of our female colleagues to repeat what has happened at the RG Kar hospital. We do not feel secure in the hospitals, we lost all hope in the state government," he said.