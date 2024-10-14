Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Junior doctors' 'fast-unto-death' enters ninth day, Bengal govt calls for meeting to discuss demands

In an email, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant also urged the JPD to "advise" the junior doctors to end their hunger strike in the interest of their health and well-being.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 19:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 19:04 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkata

Follow us on :

Follow Us