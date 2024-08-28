Junior doctors in Bengal reject Mamata's appeal to end ceasework

Addressing a rally organised by Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad, Banerjee said, "I have remained sympathetic towards the cause of the doctors from the very beginning since they were seeking justice for their colleague. We did not take any action against them although so many days have passed since the incident. We understand your pain. But please come back to work now since patients are suffering." The agitating medics demanded elections in colleges, participation of junior doctors and students in all decision-making committees of the medical facilities and security measures at workplaces.