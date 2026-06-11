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Kalyan Banerjee calls Abhishek 'unimaginably arrogant', asks Mamata to choose between him and party loyalists

The senior TMC leader called Abhishek 'arrogant' and the main architect behind the party's crushing defeat in the West Bengal assembly elections.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 09:03 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 09:03 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsMamata Banerjeekalyan banerjee

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