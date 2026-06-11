Kalyan Banerjee calls Abhishek 'unimaginably arrogant', asks Mamata to choose between him and party loyalists

<p>While the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is already grappling with fresh resignations and an escalating rebellion within its ranks, party loyalist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kalyan-banerjee">Kalyan Banerjee</a> has now posed a tough question to Mamata Banerjee, asking her to choose between him and Abhishek Banerjee. </p><p>The four-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member and senior advocate on Thursday, refrained from appearing on behalf of the party's general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee in the Calcutta High Court in a case, according to a report by news agency <em>IANS</em>. </p><p>The case relates to a petition by Abhishek challenging the summons to him by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police in the legislators’ signature mismatch case and also seeks interim protection from coercive police action, including arrest.</p>.TMC rebellion: Yusuf Pathan, Saayoni Ghosh, Shatrughan Sinha among the MPs rumoured to be in the list of rebels.<p>The senior TMC leader called Abhishek "arrogant" and the main architect behind the party's crushing defeat in the West Bengal assembly elections. </p><p>“I have decided to refrain from any legal matters concerning Abhishek Banerjee. His continuing arrogance is unimaginable. Yesterday, I raised his matter at the bench of Justice Chanda and pleaded for an urgent hearing. Accordingly, Thursday was fixed as the date of hearing. But last night, he called up my son and said that some other advocate, who is much junior to me in the legal profession, will represent him at the hearing on Thursday,” Banerjee told media persons.</p><p>As per the <em>IANS</em> report, Kalyan Banerjee’s son, Shirshanya Banerjee, also a practising advocate, as well as his other junior, will also not remain associated with any legal matter concerning Abhishek Banerjee.</p><p>Kalyan Banerjee also said he would give an ultimatum to former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to choose between Abhishek Banerjee and others who are still loyal to her. </p><p>“I have been in the legal profession for the last 45 years. I will not tolerate Abhishek Banerjee’s arrogance. So, I will tell Mamata Banerjee to choose between Abhishek and us. He is solely responsible for the current pathetic condition of Trinamool Congress. But still he is equally arrogant as he was before,” said Kalyan Banerjee.</p>