Kanchanjunga train accident: Railway unions rally behind deceased driver, say unfair to blame before probe

He added, "The difference in temperature inside and outside the engine is 3 degrees. These days when outside temperature is 48 degrees, loco pilots work in 51 degrees. The Railways had promised us that they would get air-conditioning installed in all engines but they didn't do that."

Raghavaiah also expressed anguish on the Board's initial response blaming the driver of the goods train and said, "No driver will violate the signal deliberately as he knows that he will be the first in the list of casualties. Instead of blaming the driver, improve their working condition, mental and psychological health and provide them adequate rest."

Sanjay Pandhi, working president of the Indian Railway Loco Runningmen Organisation (IRLRO), said the driver worked for four nights continuously and was not willing to take the trip but he was forced to do that.