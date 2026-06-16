'Khela' still on? Mamata Banerjee files plea in Calcutta High Court challenging Bhabanipur poll result

<p>More than a month after the results for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal </a>assembly elections were announced, Trinamool Congress chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> on Tuesday filed a petition before the Calcutta High Court, challenging the poll result in the Bhabanipur assembly seat she lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.</p><p>Adhikari defeated Banerjee by a margin of 15,105 votes in the seat held by her.</p>.<p>TMC sources said that Banerjee went to the high court registry to "affirm" the petition challenging the result.</p>.Abhishek Banerjee appears before Bengal CID over his alleged 'inflammatory' statements.<p>Counting of votes of the West Bengal assembly election was held on May 4.</p>.<p>After the BJP's resounding win in the West Bengal Assembly polls, Adhikari went on to become the first BJP chief minister of the state. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>