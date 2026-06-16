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'Khela' still on? Mamata Banerjee files plea in Calcutta High Court challenging Bhabanipur poll result

Adhikari defeated Banerjee by a margin of 15,105 votes in the seat held by her.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 10:30 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 10:30 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsMamata Banerjee

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