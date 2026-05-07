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Killing a revenge for Mamata's loss in Bhabanipur: Mother of slain aide of Suvendu Adhikari

'As a mother, I cannot seek death for anyone. But I will demand life imprisonment for the culprits,' she told TV channels.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 06:46 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 06:46 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeSuvendu AdhikariWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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