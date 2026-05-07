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Killing of Suvendu Adhikari's aide fuels fears of spiralling post-poll violence in West Bengal

The challenge lies in preventing retaliatory violence by an emotionally charged cadre base.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 07:56 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 07:56 IST
India NewsSuvendu AdhikariWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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