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Killing of Suvendu Adhikari's close aide: Driver undergoes multiple surgeries, still critical

Buddhadeb Bera, who was driving Rath's car, sustained bullet injuries and has undergone multiple surgeries, a senior official of the hospital said.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 09:00 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 09:00 IST
India NewsWest BengalSuvendhu Adhikari

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