<p>Kolkata: The driver of the car, which was targeted by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suvendu-adhikari">Suvendu Adhikari</a>'s close aide Chandranath Rath's assailants, is in a critical condition at a hospital here, police sources said on Thursday.</p><p>Buddhadeb Bera, who was driving Rath's car, sustained bullet injuries and has undergone multiple surgeries, a senior official of the hospital said.</p><p>"His condition continues to be very critical. He underwent a couple of surgical procedures and is being closely monitored in the intensive care unit," the official told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.Suvendu Adhikari's aide killed: Police scan CCTV footage amid tightened security.<p>Doctors were "doing everything possible" to stabilise Bera, he added.</p><p>West Bengal's post-poll tension took a bloody turn on Wednesday night after Chandranath Rath, a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead in North 24 Parganas in what the saffron camp described as a "targeted assassination", triggering outrage, protests and fresh allegations of political violence.</p><p>According to preliminary information, Rath was intercepted near Doltala in Madhyamgram around 10.30 pm by motorcycle-borne assailants who tailed his vehicle, forced it to stop and opened fire before fleeing.</p><p>Investigators said that Rath's vehicle was intercepted barely 100 metres from his residential complex around 10.15 pm on Wednesday.</p>