Homeindiawest bengal

Kolkata: 1 killed, 2 injured as luxury car hits motorcycle near Fort William

'The CCTV footage of the area is being checked for a better idea of the accident. An investigation is underway,' a senior police officer said.
Last Updated 26 November 2023, 06:37 IST

Kolkata: One person was killed and two others were injured after a luxury car hit their motorcycle near Fort William in the heart of Kolkata on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident happened near the South Gate of Fort William in the Maidan police station area when the three people were returning home on the motorcycle without helmets after morning workout near Red Road, they said.

"The motorcycle was going towards Kidderpore when the speeding car hit it. The trio fell down and the car fled the spot," a senior police officer said.

The identities of the victims are yet to be ascertained, he said.

The car was stopped near Kyd Street and the driver was detained, the officer said.

"The CCTV footage of the area is being checked for a better idea of the accident. An investigation is underway," he added.

(Published 26 November 2023, 06:37 IST)
