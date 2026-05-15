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Kolkata DCP Shantanu Sinha Biswas arrested by ED in fraud, extortion case

Biswas was arrested after over 10 hours of questioning at the agency's office.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 18:39 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 18:39 IST
West BengalIndiaEDKolkataFraud

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