Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Accused remains remorseless

Kolkata: Three days after he was arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a postgraduate trainee doctor at a hospital in Kolkata, Sanjay Roy remains remorseless, even as the heinous crime he is accused of triggered outrage across the country.
Roy, according to police sources, confessed to sexually assaulting and murdering the young doctor of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
The civic volunteer – one of the contractual employees appointed to support Kolkata Police – was arrested on August 10, a day after the partially nude body of the doctor was found in the seminar room of the Department of Chest Medicine on the fourth floor of the hospital.
Soon after he was arrested from the barrack of the fourth battalion of the Kolkata Armed Police, Roy confessed to raping and murdering the trainee physician at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital and even told the interrogating cops that they could hang him if they wanted, according to the sources.
He was presented before a local court, which remanded him to police custody till August 23.
Though Roy was not deployed at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, he was a frequent visitor at the healthcare facility run by the state government of West Bengal.
The preliminary investigation by the police revealed that he had been involved with a racket that had extorted money from families of the patients by promising them admission and beds at the overcrowded hospital.
He and other members of the racket had also been sending patients from faraway places to nearby private nursing homes upon denial of admission at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital due to lack of beds.
The police investigators zeroed in on the civic volunteer after analysing the CCTV footage. His bluetooth headphone was also found near the body of the victim. The cops later on found pornographic content on his phone.
The sources in Kolkata Police said that Roy had been known as an alcoholic in his locality and had also allegedly collected money from some of his neighbours by promising them government jobs, citing his connections with the top brass of the law-enforcing force.
Though his wife succumbed to cancer a few years ago, the neighbours informed the police that he allegedly had relations with several other women.
His mother, a resident of Sambhunath Pandit Road at Bhowanipore in Kolkata, told journalists that he rarely came home and that she could not believe that her son could commit such a heinous crime.
One of his sisters, who serves as a policewoman, said that the family was so ashamed of his crime that it would not take his body if he was convicted and sent to gallows.
After allegedly raping and murdering the doctor, Roy left the hospital and went to the Kolkata Police barrack, where he had been staying. He took a bath, and even slept for a while. He was arrested from the barrack itself.
