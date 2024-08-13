Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Accused remains remorseless

Kolkata: Three days after he was arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a postgraduate trainee doctor at a hospital in Kolkata, Sanjay Roy remains remorseless, even as the heinous crime he is accused of triggered outrage across the country.

Roy, according to police sources, confessed to sexually assaulting and murdering the young doctor of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The civic volunteer – one of the contractual employees appointed to support Kolkata Police – was arrested on August 10, a day after the partially nude body of the doctor was found in the seminar room of the Department of Chest Medicine on the fourth floor of the hospital.