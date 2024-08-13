Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: All you need to know

The initial autopsy indicated that the victim was murdered after being sexually assaulted, police said.

It also ruled out suicide, they said, adding that a case has now been registered at the Tala Police Station.

According to the four-page report, there was bleeding from the woman’s private parts, with injury marks in other parts of the body.

"There was bleeding from both her eyes and mouth, injuries over the face and nail. The victim was also bleeding from her private parts. She also has injuries in her belly, left leg… neck, in her right hand, ring finger and… lips," it said.

Two lady witnesses and the woman’s mother were present during the autopsy, which was conducted on-camera.

Another senior officer of Kolkata Police said the crime took place between 3 am and 6 am.

"Her neck bone was also found broken. It seems that she was first strangulated and then smothered to death. We are waiting for the full report of the autopsy, which will help us identify the culprits," he said.

Later, details emerged that the victim's glasses were also shattered and shards of the same had pierced her eyes, as per NDTV.