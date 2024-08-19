Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Hundreds of women hit the streets again in Bengal, demand justice

Expressing solidarity with the protestors, senior BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari told reporters, "I urge people to give a call for a march to state secretariat Nabanna so that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can hear the voices of protest from her office. Let there be no party colour or flag. I am ready to support the battle of the people as a citizen." TMC leader Kunal Ghosh told reporters that the BJP was trying to "politicise" the incident.