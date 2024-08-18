Doctor rape-murder case updates: BJP's Locket Chatterjee, others summoned by police for reportedly revealing victim's identity, spreading misinformation

Amid protests against the rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata, BJP leader and chief organiser of crowd-puller Santosh Mitra Square Puja Committee, Sajal Ghosh on Saturday called upon all Durga Puja committees across West Bengal to decline the state government's Rs 85,000 honorarium as a mark of protest against "failure to ensure women safety".

Ghosh, who has been organising the puja for several years in north Kolkata showcasing various themes drawing lakhs of revellers, told PTI, "Women are being violated, raped, killed in public places, in workplaces and at homes under the regime of Mamata Banerjee who has failed to ensure their safety. When faced with mounting public anger, she is blaming everyone but herself for the situation."