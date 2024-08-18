Doctor rape-murder case updates: BJP's Locket Chatterjee, others summoned by police for reportedly revealing victim's identity, spreading misinformation
The rape and murder of a female trainee doctor in Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital has sent shockwaves throughout the country, with doctors organising protests and ceasing work to demand swift justice to the victim. This has in turn affected the patients waiting at the Out-Patient Departments of several medical colleges.
CBI to conduct psychological assessment of accused
Kolkata rape-murder: Govt to form security panel; IMA's 24-hour strike cripples OPDs nationwide
RECAP | Kolkata medic's rape-murder: CBI grills ex-RG Kar hospital principal for day 2 in marathon session
Notice issued to Dr Kunal Sarkar, Dr Suparna Goswami and BJP leader Locket Chatterjee to come and meet police for revealing identity of victim and shared misinformation: Report
She is the Chief Minister, Health Minister and Home Minister, the question is who is she protesting against? asks BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal
"The case has been handed over to the CBI, this shows that West Bengal Police was trying to suppress it. The CM is protesting for the arrest of the accused. She is the Chief Minister, Health Minister and Home Minister, the question is who is she protesting against?... I am sure the CBI will catch the accused and they will get the strictest punishment..."
Protest continues in Kolkata's R G Kar
#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: The students and junior doctors continue to protest at the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital.
Durga Puja organiser calls upon others to decline Bengal govt's Rs 85,000 honorarium
Amid protests against the rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata, BJP leader and chief organiser of crowd-puller Santosh Mitra Square Puja Committee, Sajal Ghosh on Saturday called upon all Durga Puja committees across West Bengal to decline the state government's Rs 85,000 honorarium as a mark of protest against "failure to ensure women safety".
Ghosh, who has been organising the puja for several years in north Kolkata showcasing various themes drawing lakhs of revellers, told PTI, "Women are being violated, raped, killed in public places, in workplaces and at homes under the regime of Mamata Banerjee who has failed to ensure their safety. When faced with mounting public anger, she is blaming everyone but herself for the situation."