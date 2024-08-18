Home
LIVE
Doctor rape-murder case updates: BJP's Locket Chatterjee, others summoned by police for reportedly revealing victim's identity, spreading misinformation

Hello, reader. The rape and murder of a female trainee doctor in Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital has sent shockwaves throughout the country, with doctors organising protests and ceasing work to demand swift justice to the victim. This has in turn affected the patients waiting at the Out-Patient Departments of several medical colleges. For latest updates from the case, stay tuned to DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 August 2024, 04:23 IST

Highlights
02:5718 Aug 2024

CBI to conduct psychological assessment of accused

02:5718 Aug 2024

Kolkata rape-murder: Govt to form security panel; IMA's 24-hour strike cripples OPDs nationwide

02:5718 Aug 2024

RECAP | Kolkata medic's rape-murder: CBI grills ex-RG Kar hospital principal for day 2 in marathon session

09:5318 Aug 2024

Notice issued to Dr Kunal Sarkar, Dr Suparna Goswami and BJP leader Locket Chatterjee to come and meet police for revealing identity of victim and shared misinformation: Report

09:4518 Aug 2024

She is the Chief Minister, Health Minister and Home Minister, the question is who is she protesting against? asks BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal

"The case has been handed over to the CBI, this shows that West Bengal Police was trying to suppress it. The CM is protesting for the arrest of the accused. She is the Chief Minister, Health Minister and Home Minister, the question is who is she protesting against?... I am sure the CBI will catch the accused and they will get the strictest punishment..."

09:4518 Aug 2024

Protest continues in Kolkata's R G Kar

08:2718 Aug 2024

After murdering the victim Doctor in some other corner of the premises, the body was shifted to the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College, says Suvendu Adhikari

08:2718 Aug 2024

Durga Puja organiser calls upon others to decline Bengal govt's Rs 85,000 honorarium

Amid protests against the rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata, BJP leader and chief organiser of crowd-puller Santosh Mitra Square Puja Committee, Sajal Ghosh on Saturday called upon all Durga Puja committees across West Bengal to decline the state government's Rs 85,000 honorarium as a mark of protest against "failure to ensure women safety".

Ghosh, who has been organising the puja for several years in north Kolkata showcasing various themes drawing lakhs of revellers, told PTI, "Women are being violated, raped, killed in public places, in workplaces and at homes under the regime of Mamata Banerjee who has failed to ensure their safety. When faced with mounting public anger, she is blaming everyone but herself for the situation."

Published 18 August 2024, 02:57 IST
