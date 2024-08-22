Doctor rape-murder case updates: CBI to submit status report to SC today

The Kolkata doctor's rape and murder has shocked India, sparking protests and outrage across the nation. While the CBI has taken over the case, the Kolkata police continue to probe the vandalism at R G Kar that followed after the news of the doctor's death became public. The Supreme Court, which had taken suo-motu cognisance of the matter, has sought a status report from CBI which will be turned in today, as the top court resumes hearing the matter -- having slammed the Mamata Banerjee government in the first hearing. Meanwhile, outrage has turned to action with the new R G Kar principal being removed after students protested. All this while, political potshots are being exchanged over the matter. Track the latest updates from the case, only with DH!