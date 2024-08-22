Home
LIVE
Doctor rape-murder case updates: CBI to submit status report to SC today

The Kolkata doctor's rape and murder has shocked India, sparking protests and outrage across the nation. While the CBI has taken over the case, the Kolkata police continue to probe the vandalism at R G Kar that followed after the news of the doctor's death became public. The Supreme Court, which had taken suo-motu cognisance of the matter, has sought a status report from CBI which will be turned in today, as the top court resumes hearing the matter -- having slammed the Mamata Banerjee government in the first hearing. Meanwhile, outrage has turned to action with the new R G Kar principal being removed after students protested. All this while, political potshots are being exchanged over the matter. Track the latest updates from the case, only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 August 2024, 03:30 IST

Highlights
02:4122 Aug 2024

Kolkata doctor's rape-murder puts focus on RG Kar hospital's dark history

02:4122 Aug 2024

CBI examines vehicle of R G Kar hospital's former principal, grills driver

02:4122 Aug 2024

New R G Kar principal removed from post, Sandip Ghosh's appointment as CNMHC chief revoked

02:4122 Aug 2024

CBI to submit status report to Supreme Court today

09:0022 Aug 2024

Watch | Protests continue at R G Kar

08:1122 Aug 2024

Kolkata doctor's rape-murder puts focus on RG Kar hospital's dark history

On August 9, a 31-year-old post-graduate student was found raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital, igniting nationwide protests in the days to come. The incident has also put a spotlight on the unnatural deaths the state government-run institute has seen in its 138-year history.

Read more

08:1122 Aug 2024

CBI examines vehicle of R G Kar hospital's former principal, grills driver

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detectives on Wednesday conducted technical tests on the vehicle used by the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, in connection with their probe into the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor inside the medical establishment, an officer said.

Read more

08:1122 Aug 2024

New R G Kar principal removed from post, Sandip Ghosh's appointment as CNMHC chief revoked

The West Bengal government on Wednesday removed three senior officials of the R G Kar hospital, bowing to the demand of junior doctors who have been protesting against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee in the state-run health facility.

Read more

08:1122 Aug 2024

CBI to submit status report to Supreme Court today

The Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed the West Bengal government over the handling of the "horrific and horrendous" August 9 Kolkata rape and murder of PG trainee doctor, and subsequent attack on the hospital as it set up a 9-member National Task Force under its authority, to suggest measures for protection of medical fraternity.

Read more

Published 22 August 2024, 02:41 IST
India NewsWest Bengal

