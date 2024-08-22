Doctor rape-murder case updates: CBI to submit status report to SC today
The Kolkata doctor's rape and murder has shocked India, sparking protests and outrage across the nation. While the CBI has taken over the case, the Kolkata police continue to probe the vandalism at R G Kar that followed after the news of the doctor's death became public. The Supreme Court, which had taken suo-motu cognisance of the matter, has sought a status report from CBI which will be turned in today, as the top court resumes hearing the matter -- having slammed the Mamata Banerjee government in the first hearing. Meanwhile, outrage has turned to action with the new R G Kar principal being removed after students protested. All this while, political potshots are being exchanged over the matter. Track the latest updates from the case, only with DH!
02:4122 Aug 2024
Kolkata doctor's rape-murder puts focus on RG Kar hospital's dark history
02:4122 Aug 2024
CBI examines vehicle of R G Kar hospital's former principal, grills driver
02:4122 Aug 2024
New R G Kar principal removed from post, Sandip Ghosh's appointment as CNMHC chief revoked
02:4122 Aug 2024
CBI to submit status report to Supreme Court today
Kolkata doctor's rape-murder puts focus on RG Kar hospital's dark history
On August 9, a 31-year-old post-graduate student was found raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital, igniting nationwide protests in the days to come. The incident has also put a spotlight on the unnatural deaths the state government-run institute has seen in its 138-year history.
CBI examines vehicle of R G Kar hospital's former principal, grills driver
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detectives on Wednesday conducted technical tests on the vehicle used by the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, in connection with their probe into the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor inside the medical establishment, an officer said.
New R G Kar principal removed from post, Sandip Ghosh's appointment as CNMHC chief revoked
The West Bengal government on Wednesday removed three senior officials of the R G Kar hospital, bowing to the demand of junior doctors who have been protesting against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee in the state-run health facility.
CBI to submit status report to Supreme Court today
The Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed the West Bengal government over the handling of the "horrific and horrendous" August 9 Kolkata rape and murder of PG trainee doctor, and subsequent attack on the hospital as it set up a 9-member National Task Force under its authority, to suggest measures for protection of medical fraternity.
