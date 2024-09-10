Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Updates: Junior medics’ cease work to continue despite Supreme Court order

Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal on Monday evening said they would continue their ‘cease work’ to demand justice for the RG Kar hospital medic who was raped and murdered, despite Supreme Court directions to resume duties by 5 pm on Tuesday.
Demanding the resignation of the state’s health secretary and director of health education (DHE), the striking medics said that they would also take out a rally to 'Swasthya Bhavan' – the headquarters of the health department in Salt Lake – on Tuesday noon.
"Our demands are unfulfilled and justice is not meted out to the victim. We will continue our agitation as well as the ‘cease work’. We want the health secretary and DHE to resign. Tomorrow noon, we will hold a rally to the Swasthya Bhavan," one of the protesting doctors told PTI after their governing body.
(PTI)
Mamata Banerjee on Monday rejected claims that the construction work near the seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here was intended to tamper with evidence.
She clarified that the work was for building retiring rooms and washrooms for doctors, not for obstructing the rape-murder probe of the woman medic.
Banerjee emphasised that the absence of a retiring room had forced the deceased woman medic to rest in the seminar hall.
"There was no intention other than to build a retiring room there. Because there was no such room, the woman doctor had to go to the seminar hall to rest. We decided to build the retiring room-cum-washroom so that doctors do not have to rest in the seminar hall," she said.
(PTI)
"The Supreme Court has made scathing remarks, unveiling the dirty face of Mamata Banerjee... The CJI asked why postmortem challan was missing from the records," BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told a press conference at the party headquarters.
He described Banerjee as a "liar" and alleged that evidence in the case was destroyed at her behest.
(PTI)
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the West Bengal government to liaise with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and ensure accommodation and availability of security gadgets needed by its personnel deployed at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata by today evening.
A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud directed the state government to nominate a senior officer from the home department and a top CISF officer to act jointly and ensure that all three companies of the central paramilitary force are provided proper accommodation.
(PTI)
The Trinamool Congress hailed the Supreme Court direction asking protesting doctors in West Bengal to resume work by 5PM on Tuesday and said the primary duty of the medics is to save lives and this commitment cannot be compromised.
The top court on Monday directed the CBI to submit a fresh report by September 17 on the probe in the rape and murder case of a postgraduate medic at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud perused the report filed in a sealed cover by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI.
(PTI)