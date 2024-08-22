Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: New R G Kar principal removed from post, Sandip Ghosh's appointment as CNMHC chief revoked

As per their demand, R G Kar hospital's former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh, who was shifted to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital as its principal, was also removed from that position, state Health Secretary N S Nigam said.

The three senior officials of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) were transferred to various state-run health facilities, he said.

According to an order issued on Wednesday evening, Prof (Dr) Bulbul Mukhopadhyay, the Medical Superintendent and Vice Principal of the RG Kar hospital was replaced by Saptarshi Chatterjee with immediate effect.