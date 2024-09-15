Home
LIVE
Kolkata Rape-Murder Updates | Junior doctors continue sit-in outside health department office amid rain

Hello readers, CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday made a surprise visit to the site where junior doctors were protesting and assured them their demands would be addressed. Later, after they visited the CM's residence, the doctors said that they were asked to leave 'unceremoniously' after waiting for three hours at the entrance. Meanwhile, the CBI slapped charges of tampering with evidence against former principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh. Track all the live updates here, only with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 September 2024, 04:23 IST

Highlights
08:2715 Sep 2024

08:2715 Sep 2024

08:2715 Sep 2024

09:5315 Sep 2024

Junior doctors continue sit-in outside health department office amid rain

Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal on Sunday said they remain steadfast in their resolve to pursue justice for the medic raped and murdered at the RG Kar hospital. (PTI)

09:2215 Sep 2024

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal should be removed from his post: BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar

08:2715 Sep 2024

08:2715 Sep 2024

08:2715 Sep 2024

In a significant development, the CBI on Saturday slapped charges of tampering with evidence against former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, currently in judicial custody in a corruption case, in the medic's rape-murder case, an official of the probe agency said. (PTI)

