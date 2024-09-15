Kolkata Rape-Murder Updates | Junior doctors continue sit-in outside health department office amid rain

Hello readers, CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday made a surprise visit to the site where junior doctors were protesting and assured them their demands would be addressed. Later, after they visited the CM's residence, the doctors said that they were asked to leave 'unceremoniously' after waiting for three hours at the entrance. Meanwhile, the CBI slapped charges of tampering with evidence against former principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh. Track all the live updates here, only with DH.