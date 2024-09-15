Kolkata Rape-Murder Updates | Junior doctors continue sit-in outside health department office amid rain
Hello readers, CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday made a surprise visit to the site where junior doctors were protesting and assured them their demands would be addressed. Later, after they visited the CM's residence, the doctors said that they were asked to leave 'unceremoniously' after waiting for three hours at the entrance. Meanwhile, the CBI slapped charges of tampering with evidence against former principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh. Track all the live updates here, only with DH.
It seems govt is not serious about talks to resolve R G Kar impasse: Agitating doctors
CBI slaps ex-principal with evidence tampering charge in medic rape-murder case, arrests policeman
Mamata visits agitating docs, asks them to come for talks; protesters allege state not 'serious'
Junior doctors continue sit-in outside health department office amid rain
Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal on Sunday said they remain steadfast in their resolve to pursue justice for the medic raped and murdered at the RG Kar hospital. (PTI)
Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal should be removed from his post: BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar
Glimpses from Mamata's meeting with junior doctors delegation at her Kalighat residence
It seems govt is not serious about talks to resolve R G Kar impasse: Agitating doctors
CBI slaps ex-principal with evidence tampering charge in medic rape-murder case, arrests policeman
In a significant development, the CBI on Saturday slapped charges of tampering with evidence against former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, currently in judicial custody in a corruption case, in the medic's rape-murder case, an official of the probe agency said. (PTI)