Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Why Supreme Court postponed hearing, when is it next

The Supreme Court hearing of the R G Kar rape and murder case that was scheduled for Thursday has now been postponed to September 9.

"Hon’ble the Chief Justice of India will not be holding the Court on 05.09.2024 (Thursday). Hence, sitting of Chief Justice’s Court comprising Hon’ble the Chief Justice, Hon’ble Mr. Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Hon’ble Mr. Justice Manoj Misra stands cancelled, and the matters listed before this Bench will not be taken up for hearing," a notice issued by the apex court on Thursday read.

This comes as CJI D Y Chandrachud is unwell and was seen attending the court virtually today.

"I will be back on the next working day," the CJI was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench after senior advocate Kapil Sibal wished him a speedy recovery.

All eyes are on the R G Kar case as the delay in court hearing has been widely criticised.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari posted on X "Taarikh pe Taarikh", a reference to Damini, starring Sunny Deol, where the protagonist had to fight tooth and nail to get justice for the house help who was gangraped by her brother-in-law and his friends.