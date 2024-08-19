Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Former R G Kar principal ran 'mafia-like' ops, allege colleagues

As the CBI probes the brutal rape and murder of 31-year-old PG trainee doctor in Kolkata, colleagues of Dr Sandip Ghosh— the former of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital principal, alleged he ran "mafia-like operations" in the premises.

Allegations ranging from redirecting dead bodies that arrived at R G Kar for post mortem for unauthorised use to extorting money and failing students for commission— Ghosh's tenure as the principal remains marred by these insinuations.

"During our college years, he wasn’t known for any notorious behavior," a former classmate of Ghosh told India Today on the condition of anonymity while adding, "But power can change people, and it seems that might be the case with him."

Ghosh's first appointment was as the MSVP (Medical Superintendent cum Vice Principal) of National Medical College. The publication quoted people who know Ghosh, alleging that the latter even supplied liquor to students in R G Kar. A former deputy superintendent of the college Dr Akhtar Ali alleged "He (Sandip Ghosh) is a very corrupt person".

Track all updates from the case here

"He used to fail students, and takes 20 per cent commission. In the case of tenders, R G Kar used to extort money from every work of medical college and hospital, and supply liquor to students in the guest house. He is like a mafia man, very powerful. I had earlier complained against him in 2023 but I was transferred after that," claimed Ali.

Referring to Ghosh's resignation after the PG trainee's rape and murder, Ali said, "His resignation (after the rape and murder) was an eyewash. He was appointed the principal of Calcutta National Medical College within eight hours".