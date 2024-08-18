Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Victim 'knew too much'? Colleagues hint at 'big fish' theory

The rape and murder of a female trainee doctor in Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital has sent shockwaves throughout the country, with doctors organising protests and ceasing work to demand swift justice for the victim.
The body of the woman postgraduate trainee doctor was found inside a seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested the next day for his alleged involvement in the crime.
As people from all over the country are protesting the gruesome rape and murder case, it is now being alleged that the victim was murdered because she "knew too much".
"We suspect it was not a simple case of rape and murder? She was targeted. How did the civic volunteer know she was in the seminar hall alone at that time?" Hindustan Times quoted a colleague of the victim say. She claimed that Sanjoy Roy might be a part of a plot hatched by "a big fish".
Another colleague informed the publication about murmurs of a possible drug siphoning racket in the victim's department that she had been trying to expose.
Soon after the murder, the doctor's parents allegedly told the police that she might have found out something that she was not supposed to know as they pointed out the massive work pressure she used to complain about.
Meanwhile, CBI officials have asked the former principal of state-run RG Kar Medical and College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, to appear before them for questioning for the third consecutive day in connection with their probe into the rape and murder of a woman doctor.
Ghosh, who was grilled for nearly 13 hours on Saturday, from 10 am till past midnight on Sunday, has been asked to come again this morning as CBI sleuths have several more questions for him, an officer of the investigating agency said.
"The former principal has been asked to come again today at 11 am. We have a list of questions for him," the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer told PTI.
The former principal had resigned from the post two days after the doctor's body was found. He had expressed fears of being attacked, prompting his lawyer to seek protection from the Calcutta High Court.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 18 August 2024, 06:09 IST