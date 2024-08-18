Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Victim 'knew too much'? Colleagues hint at 'big fish' theory

The rape and murder of a female trainee doctor in Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital has sent shockwaves throughout the country, with doctors organising protests and ceasing work to demand swift justice for the victim.

The body of the woman postgraduate trainee doctor was found inside a seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested the next day for his alleged involvement in the crime.

As people from all over the country are protesting the gruesome rape and murder case, it is now being alleged that the victim was murdered because she "knew too much".

"We suspect it was not a simple case of rape and murder? She was targeted. How did the civic volunteer know she was in the seminar hall alone at that time?" Hindustan Times quoted a colleague of the victim say. She claimed that Sanjoy Roy might be a part of a plot hatched by "a big fish".

Another colleague informed the publication about murmurs of a possible drug siphoning racket in the victim's department that she had been trying to expose.