Kolkata doctor rape-murder | 'We are not satisfied with CM, entire department is involved': Victim's parents lash out at Mamata, police

The parents of the Kolkata trainee doctor who was brutally raped and then murdered on the premises of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the state capital on Sunday have spoken up to express their dissatisfaction at both the investigation done by the Kolkata Police and also Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. They slammed the apparent attempts to hush up the case and the ensuing protests in the face of bad publicity for the state administration.
Both the father and mother of the victim, who spoke anonymously to ANI, have accused the Bengal CM of stifling the protests demanding justice.
The mother of deceased medic-in-training spoke about how the Bengal CM had called them saying that the culprit will be arrested as soon as possible, but "nothing has happened so far."
"One person has been arrested. I am sure many more are involved in this incident. I think the entire department is responsible for the incident... The police did not do a good job at all. I feel that the Chief Minister is trying to stop the protest, today she imposed Section 144 here so that people cannot protest," the victim's mother added.
She had even harsher words for the Kolkata Police, saying, "They did not cooperate with us at all, they only tried to hush up the case as soon as possible. Their attempt was to get the post-mortem done as soon as possible and remove the body."
The victim's father echoed her words saying, "The CM is talking about providing justice, but then attempts are being made to put the common people demanding justice in jail. We are not satisfied with the CM. We have refused to take any compensation..."
Alleging foul play in the investigation, he said, "No results have come out of the inquiry that is being done. We hope we will get results... No one from the department or the college cooperated with us. The entire department is involved in this... There were three bodies at the crematorium but our daughter's body was cremated first..."
In a heart-rending account the victim's mother briefly outlined how they were informed of their daughter's death and what ensued afterwards. "First we got a call from the hospital that your daughter is sick, then the call was disconnected. After that when I called and asked what happened, they told me to come to the hospital. When we called again, the (caller) identified himself as Assistant Super and said your daughter has committed suicide. She went to duty on Thursday, we got this call on Friday at 10:53am. When we reached there, we were not allowed to see her, we were allowed to see her at 3 o'clock. Her pants were open, there was only one piece of cloth on her body. Her hand was broken, blood was coming out of her eyes, mouth. Just by looking at her, it seemed that someone had murdered her. I told them it is not suicide, it's a murder. We worked so hard to make our daughter a doctor but she was murdered," she told ANI.
The parents also expressed gratitude for the people protesting across India in the wake of the incident. "Through you, we want to give a message to the people of the whole country. We are grateful to all the countrymen, people of the world and the state, we request that you stand with us until the accused is caught. We only wish that this should not happen to any mother, no one should lose their child like us...," the victim's mother said, while the father added, "This should never happen to any other human being..."