Kolkata doctor rape-murder | 'We are not satisfied with CM, entire department is involved': Victim's parents lash out at Mamata, police

The parents of the Kolkata trainee doctor who was brutally raped and then murdered on the premises of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the state capital on Sunday have spoken up to express their dissatisfaction at both the investigation done by the Kolkata Police and also Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. They slammed the apparent attempts to hush up the case and the ensuing protests in the face of bad publicity for the state administration.

Both the father and mother of the victim, who spoke anonymously to ANI, have accused the Bengal CM of stifling the protests demanding justice.

Track latest updates of Kolkata trainee doctor's rape-murder case here.

The mother of deceased medic-in-training spoke about how the Bengal CM had called them saying that the culprit will be arrested as soon as possible, but "nothing has happened so far."

"One person has been arrested. I am sure many more are involved in this incident. I think the entire department is responsible for the incident... The police did not do a good job at all. I feel that the Chief Minister is trying to stop the protest, today she imposed Section 144 here so that people cannot protest," the victim's mother added.

She had even harsher words for the Kolkata Police, saying, "They did not cooperate with us at all, they only tried to hush up the case as soon as possible. Their attempt was to get the post-mortem done as soon as possible and remove the body."