Doctor Rape-Murder Case LIVE | BJP to continue sit-in protest at Kolkata's Esplanade

Welcome to our live coverage of gruesome rape and murder case of a junior doctor at Kolkata's government-run R G Kar Hospital. As the protest enters its fourth week, the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front has announced a telemedicine facility called the 'Abhaya (fearless) Clinic' to help patients as healthcare services have taken a hit in the state. The agitating junior doctors treated an estimated 500 patients through the telemedicine clinic. Meanwhile, BJP said that it will continue with its sit-in protest which started on August 29 at Kolkata's Esplanade.
‘Maha Michhil’ scheduled from College Square in central Kolkata to Esplanade on Sunday; BJP to continue sit-in protest
Several rallies are planned across Kolkata on Sunday, demanding justice for the young doctor. These include a ‘Maha Michhil’ (mega rally) consisting of people from different professions from College Square in central Kolkata to Esplanade. The ruling TMC and opposition BJP are also slated to hold street protests in the metropolis and across West Bengal during the day. Women members of the TMC will stage demonstrations at different blocks, demanding amendment in laws for capital punishment of rapists, while the BJP will continue its sit-in at Esplanade that started on August 29. The BJP had earlier demanded the CM's resignation.
(With PTI inputs)
On Saturday, students and alumni of different city schools had participated in various rallies in the southern and northern parts of Kolkata.
Agitating junior doctors attend 500 patients on day 1 of telemedicine service
The junior doctors have been on cease-work since August 9 evening, hours after the body of a post-graduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered, was found in the seminar room of the state-run facility. The agitation severely affected healthcare services.
Female medics won't feel safe without central protection law, say doctors at Jantar Mantar
Doctors in the national capital gathered at Jantar Mantar Saturday to protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a Kolkata hospital, asserting that without a central law to protect healthcare workers, female doctors would never feel feel safe during work.
Shreya Ghoshal postpones Kolkata concert in solidarity with protests demanding justice in the R G Kar case
Singer Shreya Ghoshal on Saturday announced postponing her concert in Kolkata, stating that she was deeply affected by the rape and murder of the doctor at R G Kar hospital. This development comes as people from all walks of life in Kolkata have come together for days demanding justice. The release of some Tollywood films have also been postponed in the wake of the tragic incident.
