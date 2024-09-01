Doctor Rape-Murder Case LIVE | BJP to continue sit-in protest at Kolkata's Esplanade

Several rallies are planned across Kolkata on Sunday, demanding justice for the young doctor. These include a ‘Maha Michhil’ (mega rally) consisting of people from different professions from College Square in central Kolkata to Esplanade. The ruling TMC and opposition BJP are also slated to hold street protests in the metropolis and across West Bengal during the day. Women members of the TMC will stage demonstrations at different blocks, demanding amendment in laws for capital punishment of rapists, while the BJP will continue its sit-in at Esplanade that started on August 29. The BJP had earlier demanded the CM's resignation.

