Kolkata doctor's rape-murder: Autopsy report reveals horrific details of injuries on victim's body, most on face and neck

According to one of the petitions filed with the division bench of the chief justice of the high court, 150 g of semen was found inside her hymen during the postmortem. However, sources of the publication gave a clarification for the same, stating the weight of the “external and internal genitalia” collected from the body was 151 g, and it was not the weight of the liquid that is in question.

The report further mentioned that a bruise has been found on the right side of her hymen, as well as one full-thickness tear (complete detachment of a tender from the bone of the hymen along with heavy bleeding).

As per the postmortem report, all the injuries were described as antemortem, which means that they were inflicted on her before her death. The report read, “Death was due to effects of manual strangulation associated with smothering...manner of death—homicidal. There is medical evidence of forceful penetration/ insertion in her genitalia—possibility of sexual assault.”

A doctor (who did not wish to be identified), referring to the report, stated that the incident seemed to be a hate crime. The doctor told the publication, “If you notice, all the bruises, abrasions and injuries are on the doctor’s face. She was badly beaten up. But other than her left leg, most bruises are between her eyes and neck. That is something one needs to investigate.”

The fact that whether the rape was committed before or after the murder could not be determined in the postmortem report, the publication added. The report also does not conclude whether penetration was done by a single person or multiple people.

The report further added that about 185 g of partly digested food was recovered from the doctor’s stomach without any peculiar smell. The doctor’s blood samples were also collected; however, the absence of a toxicology report along with the postmortem report could not help to determine whether or not the doctor was drugged.