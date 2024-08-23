Home
Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case: Accused Sanjay Roy sent to 14-day judicial custody

Roy, a civic volunteer, was arrested in this connection on August 10.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 August 2024, 09:23 IST

A court in Kolkata's Sealdah on Friday remanded the accused Sanjay Roy arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to 14-day judicial custody, reports ANI.

The body of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor, who was allegedly raped and killed inside a seminar hall of the state-run hospital, was found on August 9. Roy, a civic volunteer, was arrested in this connection.

More to follow...

Published 23 August 2024, 09:23 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkata

